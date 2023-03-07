US to introduce bipartisan bill that could lead to ban on TikTok, similar apps

The bill will target foreign technology coming into America which the President can ban or prohibit when necessary. The app, which is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, has already been banned from government devices of federal agencies in the US.

The US will unveil its highly anticipated legislation that will give the country’s president the authority to ban apps like TikTok which may pose risks to national security. The bill will be introduced to the US Senate by the Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, a spokeswoman for the committee told CNBC.

While the exact text of the proposed legislation is not yet unveiled, Warner suggested that the bill will not be limited in scope to just deal with the short-form video app TikTok. Warner, the Democrat Senator from Virginia, will address the press along with South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune on March 7 about the proposed legislation.

ALSO READ |

“In terms of foreign technology coming into America, we’ve got to have a systemic approach to make sure we can ban or prohibit it when necessary. TikTok is one of the potentials. They are taking data from Americans, not keeping it safe,” Warner said during a segment on Fox News.

“But what worries me more with TikTok is that this could be a propaganda tool. The kind of videos you see would promote ideological issues,” he added.

The app, which is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, has already been banned from government devices of federal agencies in the US. The app has been facing increasing regulatory pressure across the globe. Canada and the executive arm of the European Union have also banned the app from official devices.

ALSO READ | TikTok India fires entire staff three years after the ban by India

The app has remained banned in India for nearly three years since India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology decision that TikTok and 59 other Chinese apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order". The ban had come just weeks after a series of clashes between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army in Galwan.

Most of the concerns against TikTok stem from the fact that the app collects data like names, ages, phone numbers, emails, user locations, mobile device identifiers, IP addresses, and more. The app’s privacy policy allows it to collect even more data like keystroke patterns and biometric info, though the company maintains that it doesn’t necessarily collect or store this data.

ALSO READ | European parliament set to ban TikTok from staff phones

While other social media networks also collect a similar treasure trove of information, the problem with TikTok’s data collection is the fact that many, rightly, fear that the data may be accessed by the Chinese government for intelligence-gathering operations as well as to promote propaganda and misinformation.