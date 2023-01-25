US sues Google for using anti-competitive tactics in the online ad market for 15 years

The US Justice Department has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google alleging it sought to defeat its rivals in the online advertising business using anti-competitive tactics for 15 years
The US Justice Department on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's Google alleging that the Big Tech company has sought to defeat its rivals in the online advertising business using anti-competitive tactics for 15 years.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Cheteshwar Pujara turns 35: Top knocks of the batsman who made Test batting tempting in the era of T20 cricket
Jan 25, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Anand Mahindra was eyeing Satyam much before the scam broke out
Jan 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
BharOS — what is this new 'secure' operating system with an edge over Android
Jan 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
1.3 billion dollar deals stuck at CCI due to lack of quorum
Jan 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The Justice Department and a group of eight states including Virginia, California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Rhode Island have filed a lawsuit accusing it of illegally abusing a monopoly over the technology that powers online advertising.
The lawsuit filed by the US government claims Google “corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry by engaging in a systematic campaign to seize control of the wide swath of high-tech tools used by publishers, advertisers and brokers, to facilitate digital advertising.”
The government alleges that Google's plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralise or eliminate” rivals through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products by making it difficult to use competitors' products.
Also Read | Google layoffs: Reduce headcount to 1.5 lakh, hedge fund billionaire tells Sundar Pichai
This includes its 2007 acquisition of DoubleClick, a dominant ad server, and subsequent rollout of technology that locks in the split-second bidding process for ads that get served on Web pages.
“Monopolies threaten the free and fair markets upon which our economy is based. They stifle innovation, they hurt producers and workers, and they increase costs for consumers,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference Tuesday.
Garland added that for 15 years Google has “pursued a course of anti-competitive conduct” that has stalled the rise of rival technologies and manipulated the mechanics of online ad auctions to force advertisers and publishers to use its tools.
Also Read | Google layoffs: Heartbreaking stories of a mother-to-be and people who were with the company for decades
In so doing, he added, Google ”engaged in exclusionary conduct” that has “severely weakened,” if not destroyed, competition in the ad tech industry.
This is the second antitrust lawsuit filed by US officials against Google and the fifth major case in the US challenging the company’s business practices.
Also Read | IT layoffs 2023: From Microsoft, Amazon, Google to Wipro, a look at major job cuts in January
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!