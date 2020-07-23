Politics
US Senate panel approves ban on using TikTok app on government devices
Updated : July 23, 2020 09:20 AM IST
TikTok, used to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy and talent videos, said last year about 60 percent of its 26.5 million monthly active US users are aged 16 to 24.
Under a Chinese law introduced in 2017, companies have an obligation to support and cooperate in the country's national intelligence work.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently said Americans should be cautious in using the app