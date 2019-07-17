#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
US lawmakers take jabs at Amazon, Big Tech in antitrust hearing

Updated : July 17, 2019 06:55 AM IST

Legislators also demanded explanations from Apple Inc about charges for apps and in-app purchases, Facebook Inc for its rapidly changing privacy policy and Alphabet's Google over whether its rivals are demoted in search results.
The committee does not have authority to punish the companies, and any effort to change antitrust laws affecting tech firms would face hurdles in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Other congressional panels Tuesday focussed on Facebook's plans to bring out a cryptocurrency, the Libra, and allegations that Google is biased against conservatives in search results.
