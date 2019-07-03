Business
US lawmakers ask Facebook to freeze project Libra
Updated : July 03, 2019 01:58 PM IST
Under Facebook subsidiary Calibra, the social networking giant has planned to introduce a digital wallet for Libra.
The wallet will be available on Messenger, Whatsapp and as a standalone app and is expected to be launched in 2020.
