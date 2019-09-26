US Justice Department to open Facebook antitrust investigation
Updated : September 26, 2019 12:07 PM IST
The US Justice Department will open an antitrust investigation of Facebook Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, marking the fourth recent antitrust probe of the social media company.
Facebook also faces probes by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a group of state attorneys general led by New York and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.
The company, which owns one-time rivals Instagram and WhatsApp and has 2.4 billion monthly users, recently paid a $5 billion settlement for sharing 87 million users' data with defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more