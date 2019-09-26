#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

US Justice Department to open Facebook antitrust investigation

Updated : September 26, 2019 12:07 PM IST

The US Justice Department will open an antitrust investigation of Facebook Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, marking the fourth recent antitrust probe of the social media company.
Facebook also faces probes by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a group of state attorneys general led by New York and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.
The company, which owns one-time rivals Instagram and WhatsApp and has 2.4 billion monthly users, recently paid a $5 billion settlement for sharing 87 million users' data with defunct British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.
US Justice Department to open Facebook antitrust investigation
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV