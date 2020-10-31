  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

US judge blocks Commerce Department TikTok order

Updated : October 31, 2020 09:45 AM IST

US District Court Judge Wendy Beetlestone said the order would "have the effect of shutting down, within the United States, a platform for expressive activity used by approximately 700 million individuals globally."
US judge blocks Commerce Department TikTok order

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Apple could sell 1 million iPhones in India in December quarter for the first time: Counterpoint

Apple could sell 1 million iPhones in India in December quarter for the first time: Counterpoint

Reliance Industries Q2 net profit rises 14% QoQ to Rs 9,567 crore, revenue at Rs 1.1 lakh crore; beats estimates

Reliance Industries Q2 net profit rises 14% QoQ to Rs 9,567 crore, revenue at Rs 1.1 lakh crore; beats estimates

Future Group Vs Amazon: Future Group sets aside Rs 1,500 crore as contingency liability

Future Group Vs Amazon: Future Group sets aside Rs 1,500 crore as contingency liability

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement