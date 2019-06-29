Technology
US firms can sell technology to Huawei, says Trump
Updated : June 29, 2019 04:37 PM IST
According to the South China Morning Post, Trump, said the decision on whether to take Huawei off the Commerce Department's entities list would be left to a later date.
Speaking at a press conference, Trump reportedly said China and the US can be "strategic partners".
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more