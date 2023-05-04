US cybersecurity firm fires 50 employees after lavish party with branded drinks

According to TechCrunch, Bishop Fox confirmed that the company had a workforce of approximately 400 employees before the layoffs but declined to disclose the expenses incurred on the RSA party.

Bishop Fox, a US-based cybersecurity company, on Tuesday, May 2, laid off nearly 50 employees, approximately 13 percent of its workforce. This news emerged just days after Bishop Fox hosted a party at the RSA cybersecurity conference, where it served branded drinks, according to a TechCrunch report.

As per the report, a spokesperson for Bishop Fox, Kevin Kosh, said the company had pre-booked an event space at the RSA cybersecurity conference many months before the actual event. The primary motive behind this booking was to host a day-long livestream event to promote engagement and knowledge sharing within the wider community.

Despite Bishop Fox's statement that the party was not related to the job cuts, the employees who were laid off found the decision to be unexpected. One of the affected employees cited "internal restructuring" as the reason for the layoffs, the report added.

Bishop Fox CEO Vinnie Liu has announced that the company made proactive changes to improve business efficiency in response to global economic conditions and identified opportunities. Despite stable business and strong demand for their solutions, the company couldn't ignore the market uncertainties and investment trends in the current global economy, Liu added.

"Bishop Fox remains healthy, and we continue to be bullish about our growth and technology investments over the coming quarters and years," Liu told TechCrunch.

Last month, Amplitude, a US-based software company, laid off 13 percent of its staff, nearly 99 employees, due to the harsh macroeconomic conditions, the report highlighted.