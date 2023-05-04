US cybersecurity firm fires 50 employees after lavish party with branded drinks

2 Min(s) Read
According to TechCrunch, Bishop Fox confirmed that the company had a workforce of approximately 400 employees before the layoffs but declined to disclose the expenses incurred on the RSA party.
Bishop Fox, a US-based cybersecurity company, on Tuesday, May 2, laid off nearly 50 employees, approximately 13 percent of its workforce. This news emerged just days after Bishop Fox hosted a party at the RSA cybersecurity conference, where it served branded drinks, according to a TechCrunch report.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The company has not revealed how much it spent on the RSA party.
As per the report, a spokesperson for Bishop Fox, Kevin Kosh, said the company had pre-booked an event space at the RSA cybersecurity conference many months before the actual event. The primary motive behind this booking was to host a day-long livestream event to promote engagement and knowledge sharing within the wider community.