English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsUS cybersecurity firm fires 50 employees after lavish party with branded drinks

US cybersecurity firm fires 50 employees after lavish party with branded drinks

US cybersecurity firm fires 50 employees after lavish party with branded drinks
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 6:49:43 PM IST (Published)

According to TechCrunch, Bishop Fox confirmed that the company had a workforce of approximately 400 employees before the layoffs but declined to disclose the expenses incurred on the RSA party.

Bishop Fox, a US-based cybersecurity company, on Tuesday, May 2, laid off nearly 50 employees, approximately 13 percent of its workforce. This news emerged just days after Bishop Fox hosted a party at the RSA cybersecurity conference, where it served branded drinks, according to a TechCrunch report.

Recommended Articles

View All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


The company has not revealed how much it spent on the RSA party.
As per the report, a spokesperson for Bishop Fox, Kevin Kosh, said the company had pre-booked an event space at the RSA cybersecurity conference many months before the actual event. The primary motive behind this booking was to host a day-long livestream event to promote engagement and knowledge sharing within the wider community.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X