US cybersecurity firm fires 50 employees after lavish party with branded drinks

According to TechCrunch, Bishop Fox confirmed that the company had a workforce of approximately 400 employees before the layoffs but declined to disclose the expenses incurred on the RSA party.

Bishop Fox, a US-based cybersecurity company, on Tuesday, May 2, laid off nearly 50 employees, approximately 13 percent of its workforce. This news emerged just days after Bishop Fox hosted a party at the RSA cybersecurity conference, where it served branded drinks, according to a TechCrunch report.

As per the report, a spokesperson for Bishop Fox, Kevin Kosh, said the company had pre-booked an event space at the RSA cybersecurity conference many months before the actual event. The primary motive behind this booking was to host a day-long livestream event to promote engagement and knowledge sharing within the wider community.