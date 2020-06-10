  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Politics

US court asked to force Facebook to release Myanmar officials' data for Rohingya genocide case

Updated : June 10, 2020 10:43 PM IST

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims have fled a crackdown in mainly Buddhist Myanmar, which considers members of its Rohingya minority to be foreigners.
Rights groups have documented killings of civilians and burning of villages.
In 2018 UN human rights investigators said that Facebook had played a key role in spreading hate speech that fuelled violence in Myanmar.
US court asked to force Facebook to release Myanmar officials' data for Rohingya genocide case

You May Also Like

NTPC to provide Rs 1,363 crore rebate on fixed charges to discoms

NTPC to provide Rs 1,363 crore rebate on fixed charges to discoms

RBI net seller of dollars in April, offloads $1.14 billion

RBI net seller of dollars in April, offloads $1.14 billion

Coronavirus news highlights: 1,501 fresh positive cases in Delhi; Maharashtra tally nears 1 lakh mark

Coronavirus news highlights: 1,501 fresh positive cases in Delhi; Maharashtra tally nears 1 lakh mark

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement