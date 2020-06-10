Politics US court asked to force Facebook to release Myanmar officials' data for Rohingya genocide case Updated : June 10, 2020 10:43 PM IST Hundreds of thousands of Muslims have fled a crackdown in mainly Buddhist Myanmar, which considers members of its Rohingya minority to be foreigners. Rights groups have documented killings of civilians and burning of villages. In 2018 UN human rights investigators said that Facebook had played a key role in spreading hate speech that fuelled violence in Myanmar.