US condemns Nigeria's ban on Twitter, calls on to reverse the decision

The United States condemned the Nigerian government's decision to ban Twitter and called for a reversal. The Biden administration also condemned the African country's government for targeting individuals who use the social media platform.

Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson, tweeted "We call on the government to respect freedom of expression by reversing this suspension."

The US is concerned that the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission ordered all television and radio broadcasters to stop using Twitter after a government directive.

“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy. Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies,” an official statement from the US State Department said.

We support Nigeria as it works towards unity, peace, and prosperity. As its partner, we call on the government to respect its citizens’ right to freedom of expression by reversing this suspension, the statement added.

Nigeria Today shared a joint statement from the diplomatic missions of Canada, the European Union, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the US conveying their disappointment over the Nigerian Government’s announcement of suspending Twitter and proposing registration requirements for other social media.

The Nigeria Government on June 4 indefinitely suspended Twitter two days after the social media giant removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists, as per a Reuters report.

The company, along with human rights groups such as Amnesty International, also called the suspension deeply concerning.