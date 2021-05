Lael Brainard, Federal Reserve Governor, speaking at the CoinDesk's Consensus 2021 event on May 24, pressed for a central bank-backed digital currency saying that the United States cannot afford to fall behind in the race of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Brainard mentioned how widely adopted, stable coins could serve as the basis of an alternative payments system oriented around new private forms of money and the risk. She also talked about the risk of private monies (Tether, USD Coin) and how their widespread use for consumer payments could fragment parts of the US payment system.

According to her, the pandemic had accelerated consumers’ adoption of digital payments and the problems Congress faced while sending relief payments at the outset were that some individuals didn’t get theirs for weeks.

Brainard said the issuance of a CBDC in one jurisdiction, along with its prominent use in cross-border payments, could have significant effects across the globe and it is vital for the United States to be at the table in the development of cross-border standards to gain prominence in cross-border payments and the reserve currency role of the dollar.

To gain these advantages the US has taken a decisive step towards issuing its own central bank digital currency, with the Federal Reserve announcing it will release a research paper. The Fed did not set any specific plans on the currency but is going to issue a paper shortly that will focus on the benefits and risks of a CBDC, seeking public comment on whether it should go ahead with the plan and flagging the risks, etc.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also said that they are committed at the Federal Reserve to hearing a wide range of voices on this important issue. Before making any decision on whether and how to move forward.