Upload selfie, skip queue: Facial recognition tech to be piloted in Karnataka polls

By Moneycontrol News May 8, 2023 11:07:39 AM IST (Published)

Karnataka elections 2023: The system is expected to reduce the time taken to cast a vote and will need less staff for verification. The state will go to the polls on May 10 to elect members to the 224-seat Assembly. Counting will take place on May 13.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will use facial recognition technology in a polling booth in Bengaluru, which could be the first time it is used in an assembly poll, amid concerns from activists about privacy.

The system will be piloted at one polling station — Room no. 2, Government Ramnarayan Chellaram College on Palace Road, near the office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer — for the assembly elections on May 10.
How does it work?
EC officials told Moneycontrol that voters at this polling station would need to download the EC's Chunavana mobile application. After keying in their Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, mobile number and generating an OTP, they will need to upload a selfie through the app. Once a voter reached the polling booth, he/she would undergo facial recognition scanning for verification. If the photo matched with EC's database, the voter would not need to provide any documents and will be cleared to cast his/her vote. EC officials said the system would reduce waiting times/long queues and prevent bogus voting and electoral malpractices.
