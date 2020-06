The Mitron app, which was pulled down on June 2 by Google, has made its way back to the Play Store.

In an official clarification issued by Google yesterday, the tech giant said it had established a process of working with developers of the app to help them fix issues and resubmit their apps.

Google added, "We’ve given this developer some guidance and once they’ve addressed the issue the app can go back up on Play."

As of now, the Mitron’s Play Store page says that the app was updated on June 3, 2020, and the Privacy Policy has been updated as well.

It now includes a page on ‘GDPR Data Protection Rights’.

The app has also built and updated its promoter website.