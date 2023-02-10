UP Global Investors' Summit: Dixon Tech announces 3 more centres of excellence in the state

UP Global Investors Summit: Sunil Vachani, Chairman, Dixon Technologies announced that the company will be opening three more centres of excellence in the state for manufacturing and designing consumer and telecom products, smartwatches and more.
During the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit 2023, Dixon Technologies chairman Sunil Vachani announced the opening of three more centres of excellence in the state for manufacturing and designing electronic products. The focus will be on consumer and telecom products, smartwatches, wearables and hearables, and will include the single largest factory for manufacturing 1.2 million refrigerators a year in Greater Noida.
These centres are expected to create job opportunities for 10,000 people and will add to Dixon's existing operations in Uttar Pradesh, where the company currently operates eight factories, employing 10,000 people and producing a range of products, including TV phones, LED lights, and other consumer products.
Vachani highlighted the impressive growth of the electronic manufacturing sector in Uttar Pradesh, mentioning that almost 65 percent of mobile phones sold in the country are manufactured in the state, along with almost 40 percent of LED lighting products. He credited this success to the proactive and dynamic policies of the Uttar Pradesh government.
Vachani also expressed his delight at the progress made by India in the electronic manufacturing industry.
“There was a time when 90 percent of the mobile phones used in the country were imported. Today, we are not only manufacturing the entire requirement but we are also looking at exporting almost $100 billion worth of mobile phones,” he said.
"Out of the total requirement of $120 billion of the consumption of electronic items…for the first time, $80 billion will be manufactured in the country,” he added, indicating a major milestone for the country's electronic manufacturing sector.
The summit will see 34 sessions spread over three days, with 10 sessions on the first day, 13 on the second, and 11 on the last day.
Topics for discussion include UP designing and manufacturing for the world, leveraging cultural heritage for modern and progressive Uttar Pradesh tourism, sustainable development through renewable energy, and the advantage of the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor.
First Published: Feb 10, 2023 12:26 PM IST
