For the first time ever, the government went paperless while presenting the Union Budget 2021-22. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced the 'bahi katha' with a tablet as she set out to present the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1.

With the Budget going paperless for the first time, the government rolled out an app — Union Budget Mobile App — for users to access all related information. All documents related to the Union Budget can be accessed via this app in a hassle-free manner.

After installing the app, users do not have to submit any login details, such as phone number or name; they can directly start accessing all related documents from the platform. The documents and all details will only be available after conclusion of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget presentation.

In Google Play Store or Apple App Play Store, search for 'Union Budget Mobile App' by NIC e-gov mobile apps

Click to download and install the app

You can visit the Union Budget web portal www.indiabudget.gov.in, where you can find a link to download the app

After clicking on the link, you will be directed to the Google Play Store or Apple App store, from where you can install it

To ensure secrecy, the finance ministry used services of about 100 individuals for printing budget-related documents. On Budget day, these documents were handed over to members of Parliament and the media. However, this year, due to protocols related to COVID-19, the government launched the mobile app. In January, Sitharaman had begun compiling documents related to the Union Budget.