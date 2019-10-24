Business
Unified Payments Interface is set to go global, says report
The development is significant as such a step could help in the creation of a global payment model which in turn will increase the user base of UPI.
Nandan Nilekani-led committee on digital payments formed by the RBI had suggested that NPCI should expand the international footprint of its payment systems like UPI, RuPay and BHIM.
