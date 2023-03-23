UNDP, Infosys successfully deploy UNDP’s Quantum Global Digital Management System

hometechnology NewsUNDP, Infosys successfully deploy UNDP’s Quantum Global Digital Management System

Quantum is based on Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. It provides a unified and seamless platform for all UNDP business functions including human capital management, financials management, supply chain management and enterprise performance management for eight agencies of the United Nations, which has a user base of over 50,000 across 170 countries.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with Infosys’ arm, Infosys Public Services (IPS), announced that it has successfully deployed UNDP’s Quantum Global Digital Management System.

Quantum is based on Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. It provides a unified and seamless platform for all UNDP business functions including human capital management, financials management, supply chain management and enterprise performance management for eight agencies of the United Nations, which has a user base of over 50,000 across 170 countries, Infosys said in a statement.
The new platform now offers a simplified digital landscape with features like Intelligent Dashboards, AI/automation, and many self-service capabilities that transform operations and the way UNDP engages with partners, suppliers and personnel.
“Our previous systems were difficult to change and often made it challenging to adapt to changing global development needs and world events. This new digital core represents a quantum leap forward that enables UNDP with a modernised, integrated platform, allowing for truly transformative digital capabilities combined with a first-rate digital user experience,” said Sylvain St-Pierre, Chief Information Officer, UNDP.
Infosys added, Quantum’s improved data control and high degree of digital end-to end process integration will lead to improved data quality and better decision support systems. Furthermore, UNDP will benefit from enhanced usability and end user adoption through a modern, multi-lingual and accessible user experience.
IT giant claims that UNDP’s new platform will also deliver improved results tracking, fully integrated risk management capabilities, additional automated controls and a new digital self-service platform for personnel, partners and suppliers.
“Using Oracle Fusion Applications for finance, HR, and supply chain will help UNDP to consolidate systems and embrace automation to increase efficiency and ultimately use less resources to deliver more value to its global constituents. We’re proud to be working with Infosys Public Services to help UNDP optimize its processes and better deliver on its critical global mission,” said Steve Miranda, Executive Vice President, Applications Development, Oracle.
Earlier this week, Infosys, Sandwell Council joined hands to provide free digital learning platforms. During the same period, Infosys arm, Infosys Finacle, Implements Global Liquidity Management System for ABN AMRO’s corporate customers.
Last month, IT major rolled out private 5G-as-a-Service to boost business value for enterprise clients worldwide.
Stocks of Infosys settled at Rs 1,374.55 apiece, down over 1 percent, when the market closed today, March 23, 2023.
