UNDP, Infosys successfully deploy UNDP’s Quantum Global Digital Management System

Quantum is based on Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. It provides a unified and seamless platform for all UNDP business functions including human capital management, financials management, supply chain management and enterprise performance management for eight agencies of the United Nations, which has a user base of over 50,000 across 170 countries.
United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with Infosys’ arm, Infosys Public Services (IPS), announced that it has successfully deployed UNDP’s Quantum Global Digital Management System.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more
Mar 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Quantum is based on Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. It provides a unified and seamless platform for all UNDP business functions including human capital management, financials management, supply chain management and enterprise performance management for eight agencies of the United Nations, which has a user base of over 50,000 across 170 countries, Infosys said in a statement.
The new platform now offers a simplified digital landscape with features like Intelligent Dashboards, AI/automation, and many self-service capabilities that transform operations and the way UNDP engages with partners, suppliers and personnel.
Also Read: Infosys Q3 Results | Full year revenue guidance raised, deal wins strongest in eight quarters
“Our previous systems were difficult to change and often made it challenging to adapt to changing global development needs and world events. This new digital core represents a quantum leap forward that enables UNDP with a modernised, integrated platform, allowing for truly transformative digital capabilities combined with a first-rate digital user experience,” said Sylvain St-Pierre, Chief Information Officer, UNDP.
Infosys added, Quantum’s improved data control and high degree of digital end-to end process integration will lead to improved data quality and better decision support systems. Furthermore, UNDP will benefit from enhanced usability and end user adoption through a modern, multi-lingual and accessible user experience.
IT giant claims that UNDP’s new platform will also deliver improved results tracking, fully integrated risk management capabilities, additional automated controls and a new digital self-service platform for personnel, partners and suppliers.
“Using Oracle Fusion Applications for finance, HR, and supply chain will help UNDP to consolidate systems and embrace automation to increase efficiency and ultimately use less resources to deliver more value to its global constituents. We’re proud to be working with Infosys Public Services to help UNDP optimize its processes and better deliver on its critical global mission,” said Steve Miranda, Executive Vice President, Applications Development, Oracle.
Earlier this week, Infosys, Sandwell Council joined hands to provide free digital learning platforms. During the same period, Infosys arm, Infosys Finacle, Implements Global Liquidity Management System for ABN AMRO’s corporate customers.
Last month, IT major rolled out private 5G-as-a-Service to boost business value for enterprise clients worldwide.
Also Read: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to retire from Infosys board; new lead independent director appointed
Stocks of Infosys settled at Rs 1,374.55 apiece, down over 1 percent, when the market closed today, March 23, 2023.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!