Healthcare
UK health service to use Amazon Alexa to give medical advice
Updated : July 10, 2019 06:51 PM IST
The British government said on Wednesday that the system will help people get quick and accurate health information.
It will be especially useful for senior citizens, blind people and others who find it hard to access the internet while also easing pressure on doctors.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more