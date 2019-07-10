In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Technology
Healthcare

UK health service to use Amazon Alexa to give medical advice

Updated : July 10, 2019 06:51 PM IST

The British government said on Wednesday that the system will help people get quick and accurate health information.
It will be especially useful for senior citizens, blind people and others who find it hard to access the internet while also easing pressure on doctors.
UK health service to use Amazon Alexa to give medical advice
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Gartner cuts worldwide IT spending from 1.1% to 0.6% but IT services growth projected to rise

Gartner cuts worldwide IT spending from 1.1% to 0.6% but IT services growth projected to rise

ISRO releases new pictures of modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

ISRO releases new pictures of modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,500 for first time since May 17, Sensex down 174 points; Bajaj Finance falls 5%

Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,500 for first time since May 17, Sensex down 174 points; Bajaj Finance falls 5%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV