English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsUIDAI steps up security with upgraded fingerprint based Aadhaar authentication

UIDAI steps up security with upgraded fingerprint-based Aadhaar authentication

UIDAI steps up security with upgraded fingerprint-based Aadhaar authentication
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Feb 27, 2023 10:22:08 PM IST (Published)

The security mechanism is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), which uses a combination of finger minutia and image to verify the liveness of the fingerprint captured.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication, aimed at detecting spoofing attempts more quickly, according to an official release on Monday.

Recommended Articles

View All
KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly

KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly

Feb 27, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories

Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The security mechanism is based on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), which uses a combination of finger minutia and image to verify the liveness of the fingerprint captured.
In a statement, UIDAI announced a new security mechanism noting that "this is making Aadhaar authentication transactions even more robust and secure".
Also read: Now, check Aadhaar related queries with newly launched toll-free number and AI-powered chatbot
This two-factor/layer authentication adds additional checks to validate the genuineness of the fingerprint, making Aadhaar authentication transactions even more secure.
The development is expected to be particularly beneficial in sectors such as banking, finance, telecom, and government, and is expected to improve the Aadhaar-enabled payment system and prevent malicious attempts by unscrupulous individuals.
This will ultimately benefit the "bottom of the pyramid," or those at the base of the socio-economic ladder.
"The new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication has now become fully functional. The rollout and migration happened after months of discussion and hand-holding by UIDAI of its partners and user agencies," the release added.
The adoption of Aadhaar-based authentication transactions has been on the rise, with a cumulative number of Aadhaar authentication transactions crossing 88.29 billion as of December 2022, and an average of 70 million transactions per day.
Also read: Be 'courteous' while doing Aadhar check: UIDAI to offline verification seeking entities
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AadhaarUIDAI

Previous Article

India is the place to be for many German companies, says SAP CEO

Next Article

Mobile World Congress 2023: HCLTech launches 2 new tech services for 5G ecosystem

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X