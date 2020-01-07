#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi

Updated : January 07, 2020 12:08 PM IST

Hyundai will unveil a concept electric aircraft developed with Uber at CES, with the self-flying electric car designed to carry up to four passengers with a pilot and fly on trips of up to 60 miles.
Hyundai will produce and deploy the vehicles while Uber will provide aerial ride-share services.
