Uber offers riders more legroom, less chatting at a price

Updated : July 10, 2019 06:43 AM IST

The ride-hailing giant launched "comfort" rides in dozens of cities Tuesday.
Riders are guaranteed 36 inches of legroom in "newer" cars — meaning those that are under five years old — and they can request a preferred air temperature.
Riders can also use the app to tell drivers they don't want to chat, avoiding what some consider an awkward exchange.
