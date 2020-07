Uber has appointed Prabhjeet Singh as President Uber India and South Asia, who will take over from former India head Pradeep Parameswaran.

Paramaswaran has taken an expanded Asia Pacific role and will serve as the regional general manager for APAC for Uber. Singh will look at the markets of India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. His appointment is effective immediately.

This is the second change in the top guard at Uber India in as many years. Parameswaran had taken over as India and South Asia President for Uber in June 2018 from former India head Amit Jain.

"I’m delighted to announce that Prabh is replacing me as Uber’s new President for India and South Asia, one of our fastest growing and most strategic markets," Pradeep Parameswaran, Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific, said in a statement.

Singh is an IIT Kharagpur and IIM-A alum, and had joined Uber in August 2015 from McKinsey and Co.

At Uber, he has been part of the core team.

In India, launching in multiple cities and launching innovations, including scaling up Auto and Moto categories and building a multi-modal platform.

"I’m thrilled to have been given the responsibility of leading Uber in India and South Asia, and look forward to collaborating with exceptional teams and gifted colleagues across the Uber family to strengthen our services and product offerings," Singh said.

Singh will work with key members including Joyjyoti Misra, former Partner at Khaitan & Co. now Director for Legal Affairs; Satinder Bindra, former United Nations and Asian Development Bank executive, now Director Communications; Pavan Vaish, former co-founder and CEO of IBM Daksh, currently head of central operations; Rajiv Aggarwal, former Joint Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, presently Director Policy; and several others.

Besides Parameswaran, Vidhya Duthaluru, former Director, Engineering, has also recently been promoted as the global head of engineering for the customer care platform.