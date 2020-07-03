  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Uber closes Mumbai office, reassures 'high level' service to riders

Updated : July 03, 2020 07:40 PM IST

Uber’s Mumbai office employed about 25 permanent employees and over 150 contract staff, most of whom will be impacted by the move.
Apart from its India headquarters in Gurugram, Uber also has tech centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where it employees many engineers.
Uber closes Mumbai office, reassures 'high level' service to riders

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: TN reports 4,329 cases, tally crosses 1 lakh mark; scheduled international flights suspended until July 31

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: TN reports 4,329 cases, tally crosses 1 lakh mark; scheduled international flights suspended until July 31

Retail next growth area for RIL; raising target price to Rs 1,900 by Mar, says SP Tulsian

Retail next growth area for RIL; raising target price to Rs 1,900 by Mar, says SP Tulsian

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement