Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says he was wrong to call Khashoggi killing a 'mistake'
Updated : November 12, 2019 07:50 AM IST
Uber's chief executive said on Monday the murder by Saudi Arabia, a major investor in his company, of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year could not be excused and that he was wrong to have described the killing as a "serious mistake".
Dara Khosrowshahi was backtracking from comments he made in an interview with "Axios on HBO" aired earlier in which he compared the Washington Post columnist's murder by Saudi agents inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate to a fatality caused by one of his company's self-driving cars.
Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF acquired a 5 percent stake in Uber in 2016 worth $3.5 billion. Its chairman sits on the board.
