TWS earphones Noise Buds Trance launch in India at Rs 999

Consumer electronics brand Noise on Wednesday unveiled its latest addition to the true wireless stereo (TWS) portfolio, Noise Buds Trance, priced at Rs 999. According to the company, the TWS earphones have a playtime of up to 45 hours. The earphones also support quick charge that can deliver 200 minutes of playtime in 10 minutes.

“The new TWS is equipped with a well-defined bass, crisp mids, and sparkling highs enabled with BT version 5.3. Noise Buds Trance offers a low latency of upto 40 ms, and further comes with a 6mm driver with AAC support,” Noise said in a press release.

The company also added that the earphones can automatically pair with the last connected device when removed from the case with Noise’s proprietary HyperSync Technology.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise , said, “At Noise, we’re always on the lookout to design best quality products which deliver more in less. We wish to serve users with an unmatchable audio experience through Noise Buds Trance, crafted with innovation which will upgrade users’ lifestyle at a disruptive price point. In our endeavor to revolutionize lives by democratizing technology for good ,we continue to expand our portfolio with products which resonate well with our new age users.”

The Noise Buds Trance are powered by a USB Type-C connector and are rated IPX5 water resistance making them safe to use the product while working out or near water.

The Noise Buds Trance are available in five colour options, including Jet Black, Snow White, Space Blue, True Blue, and True Purple. Interested users can purchase the TWS earbuds from Flipkart and gonoise.com.