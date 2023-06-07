TWS earphones Noise Buds Trance launch in India at Rs 999

The Noise Buds Trance are available in five colour options, including Jet Black, Snow White, Space Blue, True Blue, and True Purple. Interested users can purchase the TWS earbuds from Flipkart and gonoise.com.

Consumer electronics brand Noise on Wednesday unveiled its latest addition to the true wireless stereo (TWS) portfolio, Noise Buds Trance, priced at Rs 999. According to the company, the TWS earphones have a playtime of up to 45 hours. The earphones also support quick charge that can deliver 200 minutes of playtime in 10 minutes.

“The new TWS is equipped with a well-defined bass, crisp mids, and sparkling highs enabled with BT version 5.3. Noise Buds Trance offers a low latency of upto 40 ms, and further comes with a 6mm driver with AAC support,” Noise said in a press release.

The company also added that the earphones can automatically pair with the last connected device when removed from the case with Noise’s proprietary HyperSync Technology.