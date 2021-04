Instant messaging app WhatsApp on Monday said it has addressed two bugs that existed on its outdated software and that it had no reason to believe that ”these vulnerabilities were ever abused”.

The official statement came in the wake of a recent advisory issued by the CERT-In which cautioned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities in the app (application) that could lead to breach of sensitive information.

”We regularly work with security researchers to improve the numerous ways WhatsApp protects people’s messages.” ”As is typical of software products, we have addressed two bugs that existed on outdated software, and we have no reason to believe that they were ever abused,” a WhatsApp spokesperson told.