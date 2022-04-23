Twitter’s new ‘Vibe’ feature likely to allow users to set status: Report

Twitter users may soon get to upload a written status just like WhatsApp. The tech giant is working on a feature -- code-named “Vibe” -- that would allow users to set a status, according to Jane Manchun Wong, a researcher and reverse engineer. Wong, who has a track record of revealing app updates before their release, has spotted a feature called “Set a Status”. The researcher added that this feature, once released, will show above the tweet composer box.

She added that the “Set a Status” option will open to a dropdown list with five pre-set “vibes” -- “Eating yummy ramen”; “Driving highway”; “Shopping grocery”; “Lurking Twitter”; and “Studying for the final exam”. However, Wong was not clear if Twitter users would be allowed to write something themselves and put up that as their status rather than just selecting from among the five preset options.

In a tweet, Wong even put up a screenshot of the Twitter page showing the “Set a Status” feature and the dropdown list.

Soon after her tweet, this possible feature was being compared with Facebook’s “feelings” feature that remains appended to posts. Observers said that Twitter may allow users to set a status on a per-tweet basis.

Besides Wong, Alessandro Paluzzi, who also often finds unreleased features, has also spotted this Twitter feature. In a tweet, he said, “Twitter is working on Vibes... It should also be possible to add an emoji, perhaps it is something similar to the feeling/activity option of Facebook posts.”

