hometechnology News

Twitter's advanced search filters for iOS coming soon

Twitter's advanced search filters for iOS coming soon

2 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav  Jan 5, 2023 1:08:55 PM IST (Published)

TechCrunch also said that George Hotz, a security hacker well known for creating iOS jailbreaks and disassembling the PlayStation 3, may be responsible for these changes.

The long-awaited feature that allows users to filter tweets and profiles by date, user, retweet count, hashtags, and more is finally coming to Twitter.

Recommended Articles

View All

Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

IST7 Min(s) Read

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read


Twitter's sophisticated mobile search filters, per social media researcher Matt Navarra, are "coming soon".
"Twitter Advanced Search feature on iOS is coming soon," he tweeted on Thursday.

"You can also use Twitter Advanced Search on iOS to search another user's profile," he posted.
Also Read: In biggest Twitter data leak ever, 235 million account details released: Report
As he mentioned, the new search feature will arrive first on iPhones.
CEO Elon Musk complained about Twitter's search feature within a week of taking control of the micro-blogging platform.
"Fixing search is a high priority," he had tweeted on November 6 last year.
"Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in a98! That will also get a lot better pronto," Musk added.
Also Read: As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Satya Nadella
According to TechCrunch, you have to type in your search term on the web, then click the three-dot menu to the right of the search bar to open up the advanced search.
"On mobile, this wasn't even an option until now, when this feature release seems imminent," said the report.
TechCrunch also said that George Hotz, a security hacker well known for creating iOS jailbreaks and disassembling the PlayStation 3, may be responsible for these changes. Later, he established Comma.ai, a startup driver-assistance system that intends to provide other vehicle capabilities similar to Tesla Autopilot. Hotz is currently an intern at Twitter.
It still needs to be clarified when this advanced search feature will roll out.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Read: Everything you need to know about metaverse dating
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Elon MuskTwitter

Previous Article

Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

Next Article

In biggest Twitter data leak ever, 235 million account details released: Report