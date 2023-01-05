Twitter's advanced search filters for iOS coming soon

TechCrunch also said that George Hotz, a security hacker well known for creating iOS jailbreaks and disassembling the PlayStation 3, may be responsible for these changes.

The long-awaited feature that allows users to filter tweets and profiles by date, user, retweet count, hashtags, and more is finally coming to Twitter.

Twitter's sophisticated mobile search filters, per social media researcher Matt Navarra, are "coming soon".

"Twitter Advanced Search feature on iOS is coming soon," he tweeted on Thursday.

NEW! Twitter Advanced Search feature on iOS is coming soon 👀👇 https://t.co/ae56yE3JTU pic.twitter.com/xbQUpQJAlS — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 4, 2023

"You can also use Twitter Advanced Search on iOS to search another user's profile," he posted.

As he mentioned, the new search feature will arrive first on iPhones.

CEO Elon Musk complained about Twitter's search feature within a week of taking control of the micro-blogging platform.

"Fixing search is a high priority," he had tweeted on November 6 last year.

"Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in a98! That will also get a lot better pronto," Musk added.

According to TechCrunch, you have to type in your search term on the web, then click the three-dot menu to the right of the search bar to open up the advanced search.

"On mobile, this wasn't even an option until now, when this feature release seems imminent," said the report.

TechCrunch also said that George Hotz, a security hacker well known for creating iOS jailbreaks and disassembling the PlayStation 3, may be responsible for these changes. Later, he established Comma.ai, a startup driver-assistance system that intends to provide other vehicle capabilities similar to Tesla Autopilot. Hotz is currently an intern at Twitter.

It still needs to be clarified when this advanced search feature will roll out.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Read: Everything you need to know about metaverse dating