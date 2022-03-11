Complaints, memes and jokes flood Twitter as Zomato app goes offline for 45 minutes

Popular food delivery app Zomato appeared to have gone offline for roughly 45 minutes on Friday evening. Any attempt to open the app initially were met by a blank white screen with the error message, "Something went wrong! Please try again." By 9.35 pm, the app stated, "We are currently not accepting orders online. We'll be back soon." Five minutes later, the app was functioning normally.

Several users took to Twitter, tagging the official handles of Zomato ( @zomato ) and its official support page ( @zomatocares ), complaining that the app was down. This was seemingly confirmed by Downhunter.com, a website that covers and reports service outage on the internet.

Another website, Servicesdown.com, which similarly tracks outages online, showed that there were no complaints of Zomato going down till 4 pm on Friday, after which at least 224 complaints were registered. Till 9.10 pm, at least 505 complaints were registered in 20 minutes on the website. The number of complaints steadily went down as normal service resumed.

Till the time of this update, Zomato did not release an official statement.

This episode, albeit a brief one, showed just how much we have come to depend on technology. The hashtag, #Zomatodown, was trending on Twitter.

It wasn't all doom and gloom, however. Some saw the funny side of this (albeit brief) episode. One Twitter user, tongue firmly in cheek, wrote, "It’s not even been 30 minutes since @zomato went down and we’re all dying of hunger and/or anxiety #fightme #Zomato."

Others too seemed to find humour in the situation, as frayed nerves slowly made way for memes and even recipe suggestions. Other companies too tried to cash in. As this streaming platform pithily put it:

While @zomato is down, let us spoil you for choice. Ghar ke khaane mein lijiye @TheZoomStudios ka swaad. New season of The Reunion is streaming now. https://t.co/5mq83oypZ1#Zomato #StreamingNow— thezoomstudios (@TheZoomStudios) March 11, 2022

Another user tweeted, "My boyfriend ran to my house and took me on a date because he thought I won’t get dinner tonight any other way #zomato @zomato #maybethisisagoodthing"