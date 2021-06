Twitter may introduce three new labels to warn people against misinformation on the microblogging site. Yoel Roth, the head of site integrity for Twitter, confirmed that the new labels were in the works as he retweeted the viral thread and asked people for suggestions to improve.

"Twitter is working on three levels of misinformation warning labels: "Get the latest", "Stay Informed" and "Misleading", researcher Jane Manchun Wong said in a tweet. She also posted a screenshot alongside citing examples of how the new labels would look and what purposes they would serve.

The microblogging site is likely to display one of the 'misinformation warning' labels depending on the content of the tweet. For instance, if a person tweets, "In 12 hours, darkness will ascend in parts of the world. Stay tuned," then Twitter will add a "Stay Informed" label to help find out more on the concept of timezones, according to Wong's post.

She also cited another example. If one tweets, "We eat. Turtles eat. Therefore we are turtles.", the post would be flagged as "Misleading" and Twitter would share a link alongside for people to find out more about logical fallacies.

Sharing another example, Wong said if a tweet says, "Snorted 60 grams of dihydrogen monoxide and I’m not feeling so well now,” then the microblogging site will display the "Get the latest" label to offer more information.

👀 some early experiments with new design treatments for our labels on misinformation. Let us know what you think, and how we can improve. (cc @tapatinah) https://t.co/BLXVDAhox7 — Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) May 31, 2021

After questions raised by some users, Wong clarified that Twitter is working on the new labels but the content shared in her screenshot was only for reference. "Heads up: the feature and the level name of each misinformation label (such as “Stay Informed”) are real and created by Twitter. The tweet and the warning message of the labels are written by me for the sake of demonstration, not by Twitter; otherwise the labels would be empty," she replied on the thread.