Twitter will soon let you co-author tweets

Twitter has confirmed that it is now testing a new feature called CoTweet, which allows two Twitter accounts to co-author a tweet and share it with their followers simultaneously. At the moment, it is only available to select users in the US, Canada and Korea for a limited period of time.

Share a Tweet, share the cred. Now testing CoTweets, a new way to Tweet together. pic.twitter.com/q0gHSCXnhv— Twitter Create (@TwitterCreate) July 7, 2022

A CoTweet is recognisable when you see two authors’ profile pictures and usernames in the header. Users can collaborate, discuss among themselves what content they want to put out and then push the CoTweet.

For two users to co-author a tweet, one needs to invite the other and the invite needs to be accepted (obviously!) for a CoTweet to happen. It is then immediately shared on both their profiles and their followers’ timelines. This helps in increasing reach and engagement for both users.