    Hometechnology News

    Twitter Whistleblower: CEO Parag Agrawal bemoans 'false narrative'

    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    Former Twitter executive Peiter "Mudge" Zatko has alleged that the social media giant has major security problems and accused the company of cybersecurity negligence, which could pose a threat to the personal information of its users

    Former Twitter executive Peiter "Mudge" Zatko said the social media giant has major security problems and accused the company of cybersecurity negligence, which could pose a threat to the personal information of its users, company shareholders and national security, reporting by CNN and The Washington Post has revealed.
    Zatko, who was previously the company's head of security of Twitter, was fired from his role in January 2022 over “poor performance and ineffective leadership”.
    In his disclosure, Zatko claimed that Twitter had hired two people whom he believes to be foreign government agents. The two had “direct unsupervised access” to internal Twitter data and information, the disclosure revealed.
    Also read: Former top Twitter exec sings like a bird, says social media platform riddled with spies, mismanagement & coverups
    Predictably, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, in an internal email, dismissed Zatko's claims as a "false narrative" that is "frustrating and confusing to read".
    Zatko sent the disclosure to the US Congress and federal agencies last month.
    In response to the claims, a Twitter spokesperson told CNN that the company has had security and privacy as long-time priorities. The statement said that there were “inconsistencies and inaccuracies, and lacks important context" in the accusations levelled by Zatko.
    Also read: Twitter whistleblower may have just bailed out Elon Musk
    "Mr. Zatko's allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders," the statement added.
    Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari shared the news on Twitter, highlighting Zatko's claims about two Indian government agents.
    Also read: Twitter whistleblower: Spies for foreign agencies are on social media company's payroll
    Journalist Anuj Srivas tweeted, calling the news "shocking".
    Christopher Bouzy, founder of Bot Sentinel — a platform against disinformation and targeted harassment online — said he has no doubt that Zatko is being truthful.
    Also read: Who is Peiter Zatko, the Twitter whistleblower?

    Tags

    Manish TewariParag AgrawalTwitterwhistle blower

