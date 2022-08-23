Twitter Whistleblower: CEO Parag Agrawal bemoans 'false narrative'

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Former Twitter executive Peiter "Mudge" Zatko has alleged that the social media giant has major security problems and accused the company of cybersecurity negligence, which could pose a threat to the personal information of its users

Former Twitter executive Peiter "Mudge" Zatko said the social media giant has major security problems and accused the company of cybersecurity negligence, which could pose a threat to the personal information of its users, company shareholders and national security, reporting by CNN and The Washington Post has revealed.

Zatko, who was previously the company's head of security of Twitter, was fired from his role in January 2022 over “poor performance and ineffective leadership”.

In his disclosure, Zatko claimed that Twitter had hired two people whom he believes to be foreign government agents. The two had “direct unsupervised access” to internal Twitter data and information, the disclosure revealed.

Predictably, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, in an internal email, dismissed Zatko's claims as a "false narrative" that is "frustrating and confusing to read".

NEW: First time Twitter CEO @paraga weighs in on whistleblower story.Sending this message to staff this morning. pic.twitter.com/WY4TCqbA5q — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 23, 2022

Zatko sent the disclosure to the US Congress and federal agencies last month.

In response to the claims, a Twitter spokesperson told CNN that the company has had security and privacy as long-time priorities. The statement said that there were “inconsistencies and inaccuracies, and lacks important context" in the accusations levelled by Zatko.

Also read: Twitter whistleblower may have just bailed out Elon Musk

"Mr. Zatko's allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders," the statement added.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari shared the news on Twitter, highlighting Zatko's claims about two Indian government agents.

Just concluded a Parlimentary Standing Commitee hearing with Honchos of Big Tech & this emerges moments later@Twitter ‘s Ex security Czar Zatko Indian Govt forced Twitter to put one of its agents on payroll,with access to user data at a time of intense protests in the country pic.twitter.com/ppeCGgDYlm — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 23, 2022

Journalist Anuj Srivas tweeted, calling the news "shocking".

Shocking details from the SEC complaint lodged by former Twitter head of security Peiter Zatko (credit: WaPo), who claims the Indian govt forced Twitter to hire individuals who were "government agents" and had access to user data. pic.twitter.com/NTYcKtZmgd — Anuj Srivas (@AnujSrivas) August 23, 2022

Christopher Bouzy, founder of Bot Sentinel — a platform against disinformation and targeted harassment online — said he has no doubt that Zatko is being truthful.