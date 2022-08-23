Twitter Whistleblower: CEO Parag Agrawal bemoans 'false narrative'

Mini
Former Twitter executive Peiter "Mudge" Zatko has alleged that the social media giant has major security problems and accused the company of cybersecurity negligence, which could pose a threat to the personal information of its users
NEW: First time Twitter CEO @paraga weighs in on whistleblower story.Sending this message to staff this morning. pic.twitter.com/WY4TCqbA5q— Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) August 23, 2022
Just concluded a Parlimentary Standing Commitee hearing with Honchos of Big Tech & this emerges moments later@Twitter ‘s Ex security Czar Zatko Indian Govt forced Twitter to put one of its agents on payroll,with access to user data at a time of intense protests in the country pic.twitter.com/ppeCGgDYlm— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 23, 2022
Shocking details from the SEC complaint lodged by former Twitter head of security Peiter Zatko (credit: WaPo), who claims the Indian govt forced Twitter to hire individuals who were "government agents" and had access to user data. pic.twitter.com/NTYcKtZmgd— Anuj Srivas (@AnujSrivas) August 23, 2022
The whistleblower alleges that the company is “Lying about Bots to Elon Musk.”A lot of folks might not have heard of Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, but he is a legend to people like me. If Mudge says this is happening, it is happening. Twitter is about to go through some things.— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) August 23, 2022