Former top Twitter exec sings like a bird, says social media platform riddled with spies, mismanagement & coverups

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Twitter's former head of security Peiter Zatko turned whistleblower and accused the microblogging giant of being a threat to user privacy, and even democracy, with poor security controls and gross mismanagement. He even accused the company's board of covering up "egregious deficiencies".

A former top executive at Twitter has made several explosive claims against the microblogging giant, accusing it of being a threat to user privacy, and even democracy.

The claims by the whistleblower, Twitter's former head of security Peiter Zatko, came to surface after CNN, The Washington Post and Time gained access to an 83-page confidential disclosure sent to the US Congress and federal agencies last month.

According to reports by these three publications, Twitter and its board were complicit in covering up "egregious deficiencies", too many employees had access to the central controls and sensitive information without adequate oversight, and incredibly enough, at least one employee is a foreign spy.

Zatko, who used to report directly to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and later, his successor Parag Agrawal, "paints a picture of a chaotic and reckless environment at a mismanaged company" in the complaint, as per the CNN report.

Zatko was reportedly hired by Dorsey after a large-scale hack in 2020, in which the Twitter handles of several high-profile personalities — including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Elon Musk — were compromised.

Zatko, according to CNN, joined a company which he described as incredibly mismanaged, with "extraordinarily poor security practices, including giving thousands of the company's employees — amounting to roughly half the company's workforce — access to some of the platform's critical controls".

He even said he was concerned that some of Twitter's employees sympathised with those who took part in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump allegedly tried to overthrow the US government in an attempted coup.

In response, Twitter attacked Zatko's credibility. A Twitter spokesperson told CNN that Zatko was fired more than six months ago for "poor performance and ineffective leadership", and said his allegations were " riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies" and called the complaint an attemot by Zatko "to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter".

Also read: 5 crypto Twitter scams every investor should know about