Twitter wants your feedback on its deepfake policy plans
Updated : November 12, 2019 07:38 AM IST
Social media platform Twitter on Monday unveiled its plan for handling deepfake videos and other manipulated media, and called for feedback from the public.
Deepfakes use artificial intelligence to create realistic videos in which a person appears to say or do something they did not.
Twitter last year banned deepfakes in the context of intimate media: its policy prohibits images or videos that digitally manipulate an individual's face onto another person's nude body.
