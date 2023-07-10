In a fresh Twitter vs Threads jibe, Elon Musk uses cuss words for Mark Zuckerberg

When Wendy's suggested that Mark Zuckerberg should go to space just to really make him (Elon Musk) mad, Meta owner replied with a laughing emoticon. However, Musk took to Twitter to reply to a tweet using cuss word for Zuckerberg.

Twitter owner Elon Musk, in a late-night tweet on July 9, seems to have taken his crosstalk against Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg too far by using abusive language.

A user tweeted a screenshot of a post by fast-food chain Wendy’s on Meta’s new platform Threads. Wendy's tagged Zuckerberg and suggested "hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol".

At a time when the Instagram platform Threads is being called a clone of Twitter, some analysts have even called it “Twitter Killer,” Wendy’s post was in reference to Musk’s other firm SpaceX, which is a spacecraft manufacturer, launcher, and satellite communications company.

To this Threads post, Meta CEO Zuckerberg replied with a laughing emoticon.

However, Musk replied to the screenshot saying, “Zuck is a cuck.” “Cuck” is a derogatory term used to describe a weak or servile man. In another tweet in the same thread, Musk also went on to make sexually derogatory remarks which CNBC-TV18 has chosen not to spell out.

This is not the first time that Musk has shared tweets that have been considered obscene and abusive. Earlier in November 2022, the billionaire had taunted former US President Donald Trump with a crude, sexually charged religious meme to suggest he’s struggling to keep away from Twitter.

Another interesting thing to note in this latest Twitter thread is that a Musk parody account tweeted, “At this point, I can’t keep track of which account I’m tweeting from” to which the billionaire replied saying “same.”

These developments come against the backdrop of Meta, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, launching the new app last week, ahead of schedule. Threads was welcomed almost immediately – especially by hordes of Twitter users that watched in dismay as their beloved platform crumbled in the hands of Elon Musk.