In a fresh Twitter vs Threads jibe, Elon Musk uses cuss words for Mark Zuckerberg

By Kanishka Sarkar  Jul 10, 2023 10:15:01 AM IST (Published)

When Wendy's suggested that Mark Zuckerberg should go to space just to really make him (Elon Musk) mad, Meta owner replied with a laughing emoticon. However, Musk took to Twitter to reply to a tweet using cuss word for Zuckerberg.

Twitter owner Elon Musk, in a late-night tweet on July 9, seems to have taken his crosstalk against Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg too far by using abusive language.

A user tweeted a screenshot of a post by fast-food chain Wendy’s on Meta’s new platform Threads. Wendy's tagged Zuckerberg and suggested "hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol".
At a time when the Instagram platform Threads is being called a clone of Twitter, some analysts have even called it “Twitter Killer,” Wendy’s post was in reference to Musk’s other firm SpaceX, which is a spacecraft manufacturer, launcher, and satellite communications company.
X