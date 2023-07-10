In a fresh Twitter vs Threads jibe, Elon Musk uses cuss words for Mark Zuckerberg

When Wendy's suggested that Mark Zuckerberg should go to space just to really make him (Elon Musk) mad, Meta owner replied with a laughing emoticon. However, Musk took to Twitter to reply to a tweet using cuss word for Zuckerberg.

Twitter owner Elon Musk, in a late-night tweet on July 9, seems to have taken his crosstalk against Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg too far by using abusive language.

A user tweeted a screenshot of a post by fast-food chain Wendy’s on Meta’s new platform Threads. Wendy's tagged Zuckerberg and suggested "hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol".

At a time when the Instagram platform Threads is being called a clone of Twitter, some analysts have even called it “Twitter Killer,” Wendy’s post was in reference to Musk’s other firm SpaceX, which is a spacecraft manufacturer, launcher, and satellite communications company.