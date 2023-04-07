Twitter Verified unfollows all accounts amid chaos over blue ticks

hometechnology NewsTwitter Verified unfollows all accounts amid chaos over blue ticks

2 Min(s) Read

By Kanishka Sarkar  Apr 7, 2023 9:14:00 AM IST (Published)

Twitter Verified has unfollowed all accounts as of April 7 while confusion over Twitter not revoking the legacy verified blue tick from most accounts that have not paid for subscribing 'Twitter Blue' service prevails.

Twitter Verified has unfollowed all accounts as of April 7 while confusion over Twitter not revoking the legacy verified blue tick from most accounts that have not paid for subscribing 'Twitter Blue' service prevails.

While the Twitter Verified handle now follows zero individuals or organisations, Twitter Blue follows only Twitter on the microblogging platform. The notable Twitter accounts used to receive their blue checkmark once Twitter Verified handle followed them.
The move comes days after billionaire Elon Musk owned Twitter announced that those who have the blue verified tick marks against their names under the legacy verified programme will start losing it from April 1 onwards if they aren't availing it using paid subscription.
"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue, "Twitter posted from its official handle. Twitter, however, has not revealed how it will deal with the accounts of people who have "notable" mentioned on it.
For now, the microblogging platform Twitter has not revoked the legacy verified blue tick from most of the accounts that have not paid for subscribing 'Twitter Blue' service.
However, some of the organisations in India have shared that they have paid for the blue service to maintain the brand reputation on the microblogging platform.
As Twitter plans to discontinue the legacy blue ticks for all users, last week, it announced that it is making its "Verification for Organisations" service available worldwide.
According to the company, Verified Organisations is a new way for organisations and their affiliates to differentiate themselves on the micro-blogging platform. Verified Organisations is basically Twitter Blue but for businesses rather than individuals. It is currently a web-only feature and costs $1,000 a month (plus taxes) and $50 a month for each additional affiliate.
