Twitter verified handles are back, this time with blue and gold checks — Here’s how to avail the paid service

The new Twitter Blue, which enables blue and gold ticks, is currently available for purchase on the web for $8/month or in-app on iOS for $11/month in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, with plans to expand.

Twitter has re-enabled its Twitter Blue sign ups for iOS and web users and replaced the "official" label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts and a blue check on individual accounts.

“we’re baaaack! Twitter Blue is now available for $8/month on the web or $11/month on iOS – we’ve made some upgrades and improvements,” Twitter Blue tweeted on Monday.

Users who subscribe to the paid service will get access to subscriber-only features including Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (once their account has been reviewed). Soon, subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots, the firm said.

“We’re also piloting a new service called Twitter Blue for Business, which is a service for business entities on Twitter that adds a gold checkmark to official business accounts,” it added.

Here’s all you need to know about how to avail the new Twitter Blue service

–The new Twitter Blue is currently available for purchase on the web for $8/month or in-app on iOS for $11/month in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, with plans to expand.

–Only accounts actively subscribed to Twitter Blue are eligible to receive the blue checkmark.

Twitter’s team uses an eligibility criteria to assess whether the checkmark can be given. The account must meet the following criteria to receive or retain the blue checkmark:

Complete: Account must have a display name and profile photo

Active use: Account must be active in the past 30 days to subscribe to Twitter Blue

Security: Account must be older than 90 days upon subscription and have a confirmed phone number

Non-Deceptive:

Account must have no recent changes to your profile photo, display name, or username (@handle)

Account must have no signs of being misleading or deceptive

Account must have no signs of engaging in platform manipulation and spam

– Twitter accounts that have changed their profile photo, display name, or username (aka @handle) within the previous seven days may also be unable to sign up.

– The checkmark will appear once the Twitter team reviews the Twitter Blue subscribed account and if it meets the requirements. As a result of this change, Twitter will no longer be accepting applications for the blue Verification checkmarks under the previous criteria (active, notable, and authentic).

Here’s how to apply for verification

–To subscribe to Twitter Blue on web, go to twitter.com and select More > Twitter Blue > Subscribe. If you haven’t already, you’ll be prompted to verify your phone number. Confirm subscription payment.

–To subscribe on iOS, go to the profile menu > Twitter Blue > Subscribe. If you haven’t already, you’ll be prompted to verify your phone number. Follow the in-app purchase instructions to complete your subscription.

All Twitter Blue subscriptions are non-refundable, unless required by law. That includes subscriptions linked to Twitter accounts that have been suspended, or that the user has lost access to for any other reason. This also includes situations where certain subscription features are temporarily or permanently unavailable.