Twitter makes 'Verification for Organisations' globally available as it plans to take down legacy blue ticks from April 1

As Twitter plans to discontinue the legacy blue ticks for all users, the microblogging platform announced on Friday that it is making its "Verification for Organisations" service available worldwide.

The platform tweeted from its 'Twitter Verified' account: "Starting today, Verified Organisations are available globally. We are now sending email invitations to approved organisations from the waitlist."

According to the company, Verified Organisations is a new way for organisations and their affiliates to differentiate themselves on the micro-blogging platform.

Verified Organisations is basically Twitter Blue but for businesses rather than individuals. It is currently a web-only feature and costs $1,000 a month (plus taxes) and $50 a month for each additional affiliate.

"Rather than relying on Twitter to be the sole arbiter of truth for which accounts should be verified, vetted organisations that sign up for Verified Organisations are in full control of vetting and verifying accounts they're affiliated with," it added.

Accounts that are connected to the organisation will display a connection badge on their profile with the organisation's logo and will be highlighted on the account's Twitter page.

It is the organisation that pays the price for the verification of its Twitter account as well as all the affiliate accounts that it adds.

"All organisations are vetted before they can join Verified Organisations," the company mentioned.

Organisations can apply for Verified Organisations here

'Verification for Organisations' service was earlier called 'Blue for Business'.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, announced last week that the microblogging site will begin removing all Blue verified checkmarks on April 1 for both individual users and businesses.

