Twitter user claims ChatGPT saved his dog's life with accurate diagnosis

Researchers from the National Library of Medicine conducted a study on ‘Diagnostic and Triage Accuracy of the GPT-3 Artificial Intelligence Model’ and found that “A general-purpose AI language model without any content-specific training could perform diagnosis at levels close to, but below physicians and better than lay individuals”.

A Twitter user claimed that popular AI chatbot ChatGPT saved his dog's life by accurately diagnosing a blood condition that veterinarians were unable to identify.

The user, who goes by the name Cooper on Twitter with the handle @peakcooper, stated that his dog, named Sassy, was diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, but that the symptoms worsened despite taking the prescribed treatment.

"#GPT4 saved my dog's life. After my dog got diagnosed with a tick-borne disease, the vet started her on the proper treatment, and despite serious anaemia, her condition seemed to be improving relatively well. After a few days, however, things took a turn for the worse," Cooper wrote in his Twitter post.

"I noticed her gums were very pale, so we rushed back to the vet. The blood test revealed an even more severe anaemia, even worse than the first day we came in. The vet ran more tests to rule out any other co-infections associated with tick-borne diseases, but came up negative," he added.

Cooper then took his dog back to the vet, but they were unable to provide a further diagnosis and advised him to simply wait and see how the dog's condition progressed.

"At this point, the dog's condition was getting worse and worse, and the vet had no clue what it could be. They suggested we wait and see what happens, which wasn't an acceptable answer to me, so we rushed to another clinic to get a second opinion".

While the vets had no answer to Sassy's condition, Cooper decided to try his luck with GPT4 on ChatGPT. "It occurred to me that medical diagnostics seemed like the sort of thing GPT4 could potentially be really good at, so I described the situation in great detail," he added.

Cooper entered the actual transcribed blood test results from multiple days and asked for a diagnosis.

While the AI chatbot did not claim to be a veterinarian, it suggested that the dog's bloodwork and symptoms could indicate immune-mediated hemolytic anaemia (IMHA).

He then took that prognosis to another veterinarian, who confirmed it and began treating the dog appropriately.

Cooper said Sassy has since made almost a full recovery now.

For years, we have been advised against looking up symptoms on the internet as they are not always accurate and cause unnecessary anxiety. However, this seems to be changing with AI language models like ChatGPT.

The results of the study showed that among the cases, GPT3 replied with the correct diagnosis in its top three for 88 percent of cases, compared to 54 percent for lay individuals and 96 percent for physicians.

While ChatGPT, which functions on the GPT3.5 and now also the GPT4 model, gives out almost accurate diagnoses, it still is not recommended to rely on the AI tool for health-related issues.

When asked ChatGPT is if it accurate with medical diagnosis, it replied that medical diagnoses require “a thorough examination by a trained medical professional and the use of medical tests and diagnostic tools”.

“However, as a language model, I do have access to vast amounts of medical information and can provide general information on medical conditions and their symptoms. It is important to note that any information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment,” it added.

In an attempt to replicate Cooper's experience, we provided ChatGPT with some symptoms and asked for a diagnosis. The AI model suggested what the symptoms could mean and said, “It is important to speak with a healthcare professional who can provide further advice and treatment options.”

(With IANS Inputs)