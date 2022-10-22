    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Twitter unveils new icons for web, iOS, and Android

    Twitter unveils new icons for web, iOS, and Android

    Twitter unveils new icons for web, iOS, and Android

    Twitter unveils new icons for web, iOS, and Android
    The new icons appear to have thicker lines and are more angular.

    Twitter is introducing a new look for its icons for web, iOS and Android platforms, the company confirmed in a thread on its design account. The new icons use slightly thicker lines and are more angular.

    “The goal was to create a cohesive set of icons that are bold in shape and style yet still relatable and a little cheeky where possible,” the design account of Twitter said in the thread.
     
    A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that the new icons will be made available to everyone on the web, iOS and Android platforms over the coming days, The Verge reported.
    ALSO READ: 
    This week in Tech: Apple unveils redesigned iPad, Intel launches 13th Gen CPUs & more
    The modifications to the icons are in line with the company’s new visual design language, which was unveiled in August 2021. This includes the use of its Chirp font throughout the app, according to the report.
    Twitter has gone through several changes over the years, and the most significant ones have come in the recent past. The latest visual redesign was unveiled in August 2021 and shortly after the launch, the company also introduced new icons, giving the platform a cleaner and refined look.
    The new update may not seem that significant, but Twitter has been working on other features that give users real value. One of the recent features is a new way to control mentions, giving users more control on how people can interact with them. Furthermore, users also got the edit button after years of request, which is currently available only for the users who pay for the platform's premium service, Twitter Blue.
    ALSO READ; Big Diwali push: Reliance launches JioTrue5G-powered Wi-Fi services
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
