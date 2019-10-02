Business
Twitter, TweetDeck suffer global outage, thousands hit
Updated : October 02, 2019 12:40 PM IST
Log in attempts by users of TweetDeck seemed to be redirecting users to Twitter's website.
Outage monitoring website Outage.report received more than 4,000 reports of the incident globally, including Japan, Canada and India.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more