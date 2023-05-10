Twitter to soon allow calls, encrypted messaging, Elon Musk says

Twitter chief Elon Musk has said coming soon will be voice and video chat from the microblogging site handle to anyone on the platform

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on May 9 revealed details about new features including adding calls and encrypted messaging coming to the platform.

"Coming soon will be voice & video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Last year, Musk flagged plans for "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App", which he said would have features such as encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets and payments.

The call feature on Twitter will bring the micro-blogging platform into line with the likes of Meta's social media applications, Facebook and Instagram, which have similar features. Musk said a version of encrypted direct messages will be available on Twitter starting Wednesday, but did not say if calls will be encrypted.

Also Read | Twitter Blue: The mystery of the magical checkmark

This week, Twitter started a cleansing process by removing & archiving accounts that have been inactive for several years

‘With the latest version of the app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just the most recent) & use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow’ Elon Musk Tweeted today morning.

Also Read: Twitter to allow publishers to charge users on a per article basis starting May