Twitter to soon allow calls, encrypted messaging, Elon Musk says

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on May 9 revealed details about new features including adding calls and encrypted messaging coming to the platform.

"Coming soon will be voice & video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if…— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

Last year, Musk flagged plans for "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App", which he said would have features such as encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets and payments.