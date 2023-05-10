Breaking News
Go First goes into bankruptcy protection
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsTwitter to soon allow calls, encrypted messaging, Elon Musk says

Twitter to soon allow calls, encrypted messaging, Elon Musk says

Twitter to soon allow calls, encrypted messaging, Elon Musk says
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Parakh Sinha  May 10, 2023 10:33:18 AM IST (Published)

Twitter chief Elon Musk has said coming soon will be voice and video chat from the microblogging site handle to anyone on the platform

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk on May 9 revealed details about new features including adding calls and encrypted messaging coming to the platform.

"Coming soon will be voice & video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number," Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Last year, Musk flagged plans for "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App", which he said would have features such as encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets and payments.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X