Twitter to remove accounts with 'no activity', says Elon Musk

It is Twitter's policy that users should log into their accounts at least once every 30 days to prevent permanent account removal due to inactivity.

Elon Musk on Monday announced that Twitter is going to cancel accounts that have been inactive for several years.

"We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop," tweeted Musk.

The move comes as another addition to Musk’s plans of increasing engagement and revenue opportunities on Twitter which he bought for $44 billion last year.

As a result of Musk's mandate to slash staff and remove free verification check marks, Twitter users and advertisers have been alienated.

Twitter's blue ticks were reinstated on some media, celebrity, and other high profile accounts late in April -- a move protested by many of the recipients.

Musk tweeted at the time that he was "paying for a few (subscriptions) personally."

After the 'blue tick' debacle, Musk declared on April 30 that starting in May, Twitter will permit media publishers to charge users on a per-article basis with a single click.

He tweeted, "Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click. This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article. Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public."

